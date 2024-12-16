How can India qualify for WTC 2025 final if 3rd Test against Australia at Gabba gets washed out?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Weather threatens to wash the Gabba Test.

Dark clouds loom large over the India vs Australia 3rd Test at Gabba as rain has played its part so far in the opening three days of the contest. Only 13.2 overs were bowled on a rain-hit opening day of the Brisbane Test on Saturday, while the third day witnessed only 33.1 overs due to several halts owing to the inclement weather.

Despite the rain, the Aussies are eyeing a win as they hold the aces following the end of the third day in Gabba. India went to stumps reeling at 51/4 and still trailing by 394 more. They have to get to 246 if they have to avoid a follow-on, which is looking like a possibility right now.

There are great chances of rain on the following two days of the match which might sound as good news to the Indian fans, considering the state of the game currently. As per Accuweather, there are 100% chances of precipitation in the morning on December 17, which is the fourth day of the Test. The fifth day also has a 90% chance of precipitation. So what happens if a result is not possible due to rain?

If rain washes out the remainder of the match, the game will end in a draw. A draw will be good news for the Indian team in the context of both the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the World Test Championship final. A team gets 12 points for a win, 4 for a draw, 6 for a tie and no points for a loss. If rain plays the ultimate spoilsport, both India and Australia will share four points each.

India's qualification scenario if the Gabba Test ends in a draw

If the Gabba Test ends in a draw, India will be happy. They currently sit in third place in the WTC standings with a PCT of 57.29. South Africa are currently in pole position with a PCT of 63.33, followed by Australia, who have a PCT of 60.71.

If the Gabba Test is drawn, India's PCT will slip to 55.88, while Australia's PCT stand at 60.71. Sri Lanka are currently fourth with 45.45 PCT.

For India to qualify for the WTC final on their own, they would then need to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a margin of 3-1. They would then need to win both the remaining Tests - in Melbourne and Sydney if the third Test is drawn.

If Rohit's men manage to win the remainder of the two Tests in case of a Gabba draw, their PCT would stand at 60.52 which would be enough for them to make their way into their third WTC final.