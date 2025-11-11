'His Inconsistent role and high price don't align': Aaron Finch's advice to KKR to free up funds Kolkata Knight Riders made a big-money buy at the IPL 2025 auction, getting back their Indian star from the knockouts in the title-winning season. However, the amount they ended up splurging might not be feasible for them to continue for another season with Venkatesh Iyer.

Mumbai:

A gun top-order batter, who can bowl a bit and scored half-centuries in both the qualifier and the IPL final, deserved a retention despite the mega auction forced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release more players than they could retain. The three-time champions ended up splashing cash for Venkatesh Iyer, as much as INR 23.75 crore, making him the third-most expensive player at the IPL 2025 auction. However, Iyer's performances weren't up to the mark, scoring just 142 runs in 11 matches, while averaging 20.29 and now retaining him at that price point won't be feasible for the Knight Riders anymore.

“Paying 23.75 crore is too high for a player like Venkatesh Iyer, who has been used out of position as a middle-order batter without utilising his bowling," former Australian captain Aaron Finch said on Jio Star's Retention Preview. Finch, who has played alongside Iyer during the 2022 edition of the IPL, aknowledged that the southpaw has been a welcome addition to the competition and the franchise, the lack of role clarity and the amount that the Knight Riders paid for him, might force them to release him and maybe buy him back at a much lower price.

"While Venkatesh Iyer has been a match-winner for KKR, being their top scorer in 2021 and helping them lift the trophy in 2024, his inconsistent role and high price tag don’t align. KKR should consider releasing him to free up funds and potentially buy him back at a more reasonable price that matches his current role in the team," he added.

With Ajinkya Rahane playing at No 3 for the whole season as a captain, players like Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were playing out of their positions and hence, didn't have the impact they could have had, since all of them are top-order players. But if they do buy back Iyer, after of course, first releasing him, then what are KKR going to do about the KKR conundrum?

Since both Sanju Samson and KL Rahul trades didn't come through, KKR have a few big decisions to make regarding their retentions and the players and spots they will be releasing and vacating, respectively, hoping to fill them at the auction.