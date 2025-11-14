Heinrich Klassen to be released? Sunrisers Hyderabad contemplating and here's why it makes sense Sunrisers Hyderabad are considering releasing Heinrich Klaasen despite his strong IPL 2025 outing, due to recent poor form and his high salary. The move could free funds to target Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, while Mohammed Shami is also linked with a potential trade.

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad are reportedly debating a major call ahead of the IPL 2026 mega-auction, releasing star wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen. The franchise retained him for a massive INR 23 crore last season, making him their highest-paid player, even above skipper Pat Cummins. However, after an underwhelming campaign that saw SRH finish sixth, the management is now weighing significant changes to refresh the squad.

Mohammed Shami is already on the potential exit list, with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants exploring a trade before the November 15 deadline. If no deal materialises, he could be released into the auction pool. Klaasen’s situation, however, is more complex.

Despite SRH’s struggles, Klaasen produced 487 runs in 14 matches at a blistering strike rate of 172.67, finishing as their top scorer in IPL 2025. His proven ability to win games single-handedly has made the management hesitant to let him go.

Yet concerns are growing. Since retiring from international cricket, Klaasen has played very little competitive cricket. His most recent outing in The Hundred 2025 was disappointing, scoring only 151 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 112.68. With form and match-readiness both in doubt, SRH are unsure if retaining him for such a hefty sum still makes strategic sense.

The Cameron Green factor

The Cameron Green angle adds another layer to the discussion. The Australian all-rounder could be a high-value target in the auction, offering batting, bowling, and long-term potential. With both Pat Cummins and coach Daniel Vettori closely connected to Australian cricket, SRH may feel confident about pursuing him. Releasing Klaasen would free up the budget required to bid aggressively for Green, who fits the profile of a dynamic, all-round asset. One may question his batting position, but Green can take up the number four role, same as Klaasen.

If Klaasen does enter the auction, he won’t be short on suitors. Even with recent form concerns, his explosive hitting and ability to shift momentum instantly make him one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world.

For now, SRH find themselves at a crossroads, stick with a proven match-winner or reshuffle resources to build a more versatile squad for the future.