Heinrich Klaasen fined for kicking stumps during South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Cape Town

South African star batter Heinrich Klaasen has been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan on Thursday. Klaasen has been handed a 15% fine to his match fees for committing a Level 1 breach of the Conduct.

Klaasen kicked the stumps after his dismissal in the second ODI of the series. Klaasen was dismissed for 97 by pacer Naseem Shah in the 44th over of South Africa's chase of 330. His wicket was the final one to fall as the Proteas went down by 81 runs.

He has also been handed a demerit point for Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match." Match Referee Richie Richardson levelled the sanctions.

The Proteas went down in the game and also conceded the three-match series at home. Pakistan have taken an unassailable 2-0 with a match in hand and would now fancy themselves for a sweep.

Klaasen was the only hope for the Proteas to stay alive in the series. They were already asked to chase a mammoth score of 330, which would have been the highest chase at the venue had the hosts got there.

The wicketkeeper batter was running out of partners and was fighting alone for the majority of the chase. He came in at No.5 after the hosts were at 84/3. The 33-year-old had put up a stand of 72 with David Miller but were always playing the catching game. Klaasen batted with strong intent and made 97 from 74 balls, filled with four sixes and eight fours.

He was three short of a ton when he holed one out to Irfan Khan at deep mid-wicket in the 44th over. He was visibly frustrated and kicked the stumps following the loss. The two teams now head to Johannesburg for the final ODI that will be played on December 22, Sunday.