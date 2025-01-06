Monday, January 06, 2025
     
  5. HEA vs THU, BBL Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder match

Sydney Thunder are losing their resources to injuries at a rapid rate, so much so that, they had to bring in their assistant coach Daniel Christian as a replacement player. Thunder are still well-placed on the table and they face Brisbane Heat, who haven't won a game since December 22.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 12:56 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 13:12 IST
Depleted Sydney Thunder will take on the Brisbane Heat in
Image Source : GETTY Depleted Sydney Thunder will take on the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League clash at the Gabba

Sydney Thunder were pumped up last game after beating the Perth Scorchers as David Warner mentioned it meant a lot to the team after the horrific collision between Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams. Thunder are well-placed in on the table with four wins in five matches, having won three in a row recently, however, they are rapidly being wiped out of resources with now as many as four injuries in the camp. It was a desperate situation for the Thunder and the management thought on their feet and called up assistant coach Daniel Christian as a replacement player. 

Hugh Weibgen played a nice hand coming in as a concussion substitute and was retained in the squad. Thunder take on Brisbane Heat, who haven't won a game since December 22. Heat lost three matches in a row and the last game against the Sixers was washed out. Heat haven't got their combination right as they were missing a couple of key players from the national side. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne will joint the Heat but not before the next game.

The Thunder will get confidence from the performances of their overseas stars. Sherfane Rutherford finally clicked after a couple of failures while Sam Billings and Lockie Ferguson are already going great guns. How their backups play will decide their rest of the tournament as even though Daniel Sams is expected to return at some point, the Thunder will have to make do with what is at their disposal, including a retired T20 legend.

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Match No 25, HEA vs THU

David Warner, Matthew Gilkes, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett (c), Spencer Johnson, Sam Billings(w/vc), Sherfane Rutherford

Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro(c), Tom Alsop(w), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Will Prestwidge, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder: Blake Nikitaras, David Warner(c), Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Hugh Weibgen/Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, Chris Green

