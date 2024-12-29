HEA vs SIX, BBL Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY James Vince alongside his skipper Moises Henriques as the Sixers take on Brisbane Heat at the

Brisbane Heat host the in-form Sydney Sixers at the Gabba on Sunday, December 29. The Sixers have won all three matches they have played so far as two and two is adding up to five for them, despite losing their lead bowler Sean Abbott to the national team for the final two Tests against India. James Vince's maiden BBL ton set up their last game against the Melbourne Stars while the likes of Akeal Hosein, Jordan Silk and Ben Dwarshuis have played their part in crucial junctures of the game.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat, the defending champions despite missing several of their first-choice players due to national commitments and injuries have begun well. Against the Perth Scorchers in their last game, their top order came up short and that will be one area of concern for the Heat, especially coming up against the Sixers, who have a terrific new-ball attack.

Nathan McSweeney and Tom Banton's addition has added much-needed strength to Brisbane Heat's batting order in the absence of the likes of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, however, they will need them firing. McSweeney had one good game but they can't depend on the middle-order to rescue them everytime, especially in tricky 160-170 chases. Sixers will start as favourites but if the Heat get a few wickets early, it should be a good game at a big ground like the Gabba.

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Match No 15, HEA vs SIX

Tom Banton (vc), Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Akeal Hosein, Ben Dwarshuis (c), Jordan Silk

Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Jimmy Peirson(w), Colin Munro(c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Shaw, Hayden Kerr, Akeal Hosein, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Jackson Bird