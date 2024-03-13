'He wasn't even able to move': Shikhar Dhawan recalls Rishabh Pant's situation after serious accident

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant is set to turn up for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been away from the sport ever since surviving a horrific accident in December 2022 and over the last 14 months was undergoing rehabilitation. Not many thought he would be returning to action so soon especially as a wicketkeeper-batter after his knee got severely injured in the accident.

His India teammate Shikhar Dhawan feels Pant's 'positive intent' has indeed helped him in making a comeback in around 14 months after the accident. Recalling the cricketer's situation, Dhawan, while speaking to Star Sports, stated that Pant couldn't even go to the toilet without assistance and was in excruciating pain when he met him. "He was in such pain that he wasn't even able to move or do anything for the first few months. Even for the toilet, he needed someone's assistance. From that rough phase to now, he has shown a lot of patience, positivity, and tolerance, and it's a huge thing.

"It surely gave him a lot of strength, and I am sure he is going to do wonders for himself and the country," Dhawan said. The left-hander is also elated that Rishabh Pant is returning to action as the captain of the Delhi Capitals thanking god for giving him another life. "I am very happy and excited to see Rishabh back in action. He has survived such a serious accident, all thanks to God. In this last one year, he has worked so hard and shown such positive intent," Dhawan added.

As for Shikhar, the man is back to lead Punjab Kings and is looking forward to performing well in IPL 2024. "The squad last year was good as well, and it was my first season as captain in the IPL. There was lots of learning, and I think this year (Liam) Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, (Kagiso) Rabada, (Rilee) Rossouw, Sam Curran, Johnny Bairstow and myself, all of us are ready to go. Everyone is great, and we just want to create a good environment and play with confidence and enjoy ourselves," Dhawan further said.