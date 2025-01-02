'He's not getting younger': Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma retirement speculation ahead of Sydney Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Shastri backs Rohit Sharma to 'smash' in the Sydney Test

Ravi Shastri joined the cricket fraternity to share his thoughts on the speculation around Rohit Sharma's retirement ahead of the fifth Test match between Australia and India. The former head coach said he would not be surprised if the Indian captain announces his retirement before the Sydney Test and added that things are not looking great for the veteran opener.

Rohit has struggled for runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, but his captaincy has come under scrutiny after India's huge 184-run loss in the Melbourne Test. Under Rohit's leadership, India have lost five and drawn one in their last six Test matches.

Ahead of the fifth New Year's Test, rumours of Rohit's retirement have surfaced online with some sources also suggesting no Test farewell for the T20 World Cup-winning captain. However, Shastri has backed Rohit to play aggressively and take the attack to the opposition if the player gets a nod in the playing eleven.

“If I was anywhere near Rohit Sharma, I'll tell him, ‘Just go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast',” Shastri said on The ICC Review.

“Just as it is when you're trying to play the way you are at the moment, it's not looking great. Go out there and take the attack to the opposition and then let's see what happens.”

Shastri pointed out Rohit's age and added that he would not be surprised if the player retires in the coming days. He also added that Shubman Gill is waiting in the wings and is not playing despite a fine form in Tests in 2024.

“He'll take a call on his career but I won't be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he's not getting younger,” said Shastri. “There are other young players in the wings, there's Shubman Gill, a player of his quality averaging over 40 in the year 2024 and not playing. It tricks your brain as to what is he doing sitting on the bench and warming it. So I won't be surprised but it's his call.

“At the end of the day, if India had qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) or if they still qualify for the World Test Championship Final, then it's another thing altogether. Otherwise, I think it might just be the opportune time - but (if Sharma plays) he should go out with a blaze of glory.”