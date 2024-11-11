Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin make mockery of Strikers' bowling as Renegades pull off WBBL's biggest chase

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin stitched an unbeaten 85-run stand off just 33 deliveries to script WBBL record in Adelaide

The West Indies duo of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin made a mockery of Adelaide Strikers and their bowling attack to pull off the highest run-chase in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) history on Monday, November 11. Matthews and Dottin stitched an unbeaten 85-run stand for the second wicket off just 33 deliveries to launch an assault on the hosts as the Renegades got home chasing 186 with 17 balls to spare.

Renegades bettered their own record of chasing 184, the previous highest target, in the 2019-2020 season with Danni Wyatt starring against the Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field. Hobart Hurricanes tied with the Adelaide Strikers on 189 in January 2019 but lost in the Super Over.

Highest successful run-chases in WBBL

Target Team vs Venue Season 186 Renegades Strikers Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide 2024-25 184 Renegades Heat Allan Border Field, Brisbane 2019-20 180 Scorchers Thunder Lilac Hill, Perth 2018-19 179 Sixers Stars North Sydney 2020-21 179 Sixers Renegades Adelaide Oval 2024-25

With the likes of Smriti Mandhana, captain Tahlia McGrath and Orla Prendergast contributing with quick knocks one after the other, 185 seemed like a sizeable total. However, with the power the Renegades have and they form they have been in, Strikers wouldn't have breathed a sigh of relief and the Women in Red made them pay.

Courtney Webb provided the skipper Matthews with great support from the other end before being retired hurt. Matthews was a class apart. Dottin too bulldozed the Strikers' attack with a rapid 46* off just 18 balls but that 85* in a huge run-chase needed a special effort and the Windies captain was right up to the task.

As many as 26 fours were hit by the Renegades as they moved up to second place on the WBBL table. Sydney Thunder are still at the top of the table and the defending champions Strikers' horror campaign continued with just one win in six games.