Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal creates history in CK Nayudu Trophy, breaks Sameer Rizvi's major record

Haryana opener Yashvardhan Dalal has etched his name into the history books as he became the first batter to hit a quadruple century in the U23 CK Nayudu Trophy. Dalal slammed 428 in the age-group tournament in his team's clash against Mumbai.

Dalal has shattered Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi's record of the highest score in the CK Nayudu Trophy. Rizvi had made 312 in only 266 balls last season in a clash against Saurashtra.

Dalal's knock of 428 came in only 465 balls, with 46 fours and 12 sixes. His achievement has been trending on social media with several users praising the youngster. The domestic handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a couple of posts for the youngster.

"Record Alert. Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal scored 428 (465) against Mumbai at the Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, registering the highest individual score in the history of Col CK Nayudu Trophy," BCCI Domestic wrote in a post on X.

It also shared a video of the highlights from the knock captioning it, "Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal rewrote history books in Sultanpur, smashing highest individual score in the history of Col CK Nayudu Trophy."

Watch the Highlights here:

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first against Haryana at the Gurugram Cricket Ground in Sultanpur. Dalal was sensational with the bat and slammed a mammoth score. Haryana scored 742/8 before declaring on the third morning.

Dalal partnered with Arsh Ranga for a 410-run stand for the opening wicket. Ranga also had a good outing with the bat as he made 151. The record-breaking opener had scored four against Madhya Pradesh and then 23 and 67 against Jharkhand, but Dalal bounced back strongly to put up a record score.