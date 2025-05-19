Harshal Patel shatters Yuzvendra Chahal's record, achieves special milestone during LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash Harshal Patel achieved a special milestone after getting the wicket of Aiden Markram in Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowler Harshal Patel achieved a special record during his team's clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025. Harshal has shattered an all-time record of Yuzvendra Chahal in his team's fixture against LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

Harshal reached the milestone of 150 wickets in IPL. He has become the fastest Indian to get to the mark, breaking Chahal's record. Harshal needed only 114 matches to reach the milestone, while Chahal took 118 matches to get to 150 scalps in the Indian cash-rich league.

Harshal Patel second fastest to 150 wickets overall

Meanwhile, Harshal is the second-fastest player to get to 150 wickets in IPL. He is only behind former Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga, who holds the record, having reached the mark in 105 games. Malinga, a former Sri Lanka veteran, is a celebrated speedster in IPL.

