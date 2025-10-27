Harry Brook, Luke Wood shatter England's all-time ODI partnership record in series opener against New Zealand New Zealand eventually walked away with a four-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series against England in Mount Maunganui, but England skipper Harry Brook put on an exhibition of fearless batting, smashing 135 off just 101 balls when his side found itself in trouble at 10/4.

Tauranga:

England white-ball skipper Harry Brook was on a record-breaking spree as he decided to wield his willow irrespective of the circumstances, the conditions and the situation his team found itself in, to single-handedly ensure that the visitors had some score to bowl to against New Zealand in the first ODI in Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, October 26. Brook’s 135 out of team’s total score of 223 was the highest percentage for an England batter in ODI history and third highest for any captain.

His innings included 11 sixes and Brook despite his side being 4/10 at one point and 6/56 at another kept the hitting momentum and picked and chose his bowlers to bring up his second century in the format. Apart from that, Brook also broke England's partnership record for the 10th wicket alongside Luke Wood, with the duo combining for a 57-run stand for the last wicket. Even though Wood contributed just five runs, he did his job of being with the captain.

Brook and Wood broke James Anderson and Steve Finn's record of 53-run stand for the 10th wicket for England, which they forged at the Gabba against Australia 14 years ago. Overall, Sir Vivian Richards and Michael Holding's unbeaten partnership of 106 runs for the West Indies against England in 1984 is still at the top for the 10th wicket. Only twice, a pair has crossed century for the 10th wicket as a pair, the second being Mohammad Amir and Saeed Ajmal for Pakistan against New Zealand in 2009.

Highest 10th-wicket partnership for England in ODIs

57 - Harry Brook, Luke Wood (vs NZ) - Mount Maunganui, 2025

53 - James Anderson, Steve Finn (vs AUS) - Brisbane, 2011

50* - Darren Gough, Steve Harmison (vs AUS) - Durham, 2005

45 - Jake Ball, Adil Rashid (vs BAN) - Mirpur, 2016

44 - Robert Croft, Angus Fraser (vs WI) - Port of Spain, 1998

The partnership helped England breach the 220-mark, however, it was always going to be a low score despite all the assistance the seam bowlers were getting. New Zealand too found themselves at 24/3 but Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell took the Black Caps over the line and the hosts will be keen to seal the series in Hamilton on Wednesday.