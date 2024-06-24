Monday, June 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Harmeet Singh calls for improved training facilities in USA ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Harmeet Singh calls for improved training facilities in USA ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Harmeet Singh played six games for the USA at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.68 with his best bowling figures (2/24) coming against South Africa.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 8:40 IST
Harmeet Singh.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmeet Singh.

The USA's dream run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 came to an anticlimactic end at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados as they got hammered by 10 wickets by England.

The marquee tournament witnessed a brilliant display from the USA as they defeated Pakistan, a full member of the ICC and qualified for the Super Eight from Group A alongside the Asian heavyweights India.

However, star allrounder Harmeet Singh feels that the team needs to move on from the tournament now and set its sights on the 2026 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The USA have already qualified for the 2026 edition of the tournament by virtue of their Super Eight qualification and Harmeet has urged USA Cricket to improve the training facilities and the overall infrastructure so that the players could fine-tune their prep for the T20 carnival.

"For the whole group, we just need infrastructure to practise better, to train better," Harmeet was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "We need the whole system in place. Trainers need to be able to work with us all year even if remotely. If you see England, Australia, all the destinations, they have incredible infrastructure in every state. Being indoors doesn't help. We need a lot more outdoor set-ups, need good training facilities.

Related Stories
WI vs SA Live Score, Super 8: Rain stops, covers removed but outfield still wet

WI vs SA Live Score, Super 8: Rain stops, covers removed but outfield still wet

IND vs AUS, Super 8, Weather Forecast: Rain threatens T20 World Cup semifinal decider in St Lucia

IND vs AUS, Super 8, Weather Forecast: Rain threatens T20 World Cup semifinal decider in St Lucia

Andrew McDonald shields under fire Ashton Agar following T20 World Cup Super Eight defeat to Afghani

Andrew McDonald shields under fire Ashton Agar following T20 World Cup Super Eight defeat to Afghani

"The work starts now. Not tomorrow, the work starts now in our heads. We need to think how we are going to be at the 2026 World Cup. And then from now to then, the journey needs to be from us personally putting in the work and then USA Cricket also providing us lots and lots of games and training opportunities. And then franchise cricket (for those who can). And then putting that preparation into the 2026 World Cup and get the best result," he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement