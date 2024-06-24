Harmeet Singh calls for improved training facilities in USA ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmeet Singh.

The USA's dream run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 came to an anticlimactic end at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados as they got hammered by 10 wickets by England.

The marquee tournament witnessed a brilliant display from the USA as they defeated Pakistan, a full member of the ICC and qualified for the Super Eight from Group A alongside the Asian heavyweights India.

However, star allrounder Harmeet Singh feels that the team needs to move on from the tournament now and set its sights on the 2026 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The USA have already qualified for the 2026 edition of the tournament by virtue of their Super Eight qualification and Harmeet has urged USA Cricket to improve the training facilities and the overall infrastructure so that the players could fine-tune their prep for the T20 carnival.

"For the whole group, we just need infrastructure to practise better, to train better," Harmeet was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "We need the whole system in place. Trainers need to be able to work with us all year even if remotely. If you see England, Australia, all the destinations, they have incredible infrastructure in every state. Being indoors doesn't help. We need a lot more outdoor set-ups, need good training facilities.

"The work starts now. Not tomorrow, the work starts now in our heads. We need to think how we are going to be at the 2026 World Cup. And then from now to then, the journey needs to be from us personally putting in the work and then USA Cricket also providing us lots and lots of games and training opportunities. And then franchise cricket (for those who can). And then putting that preparation into the 2026 World Cup and get the best result," he added.