Harmanpreet Kaur fined for Code of Conduct breach during MI vs UPW clash in WPL 2025 Harmanpreet Kaur had a brief argument with the umpire after the Mumbai Indians were hit with the slow-over rate penalty, which resulted in an extra fielder coming inside the 30-yard circle. Harmanpreet has been handed a fine of 10% of her match fees due to the Code of Conduct breach.

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been handed a fine for a Code of Conduct breach during her team's reverse fixture against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2025.

Harmanpreet has been hit with a fine of 10% of her match fees for showing dissent at the umpire's decision. The MI skipper was seen arguing with the on-field umpire, Ajitesh Argal, after her team was hit with a slow-over penalty. MI were allowed to have only three fielders outside the 30-yard circle in the 20th over due to the slow over rate.

Harmanpreet went arguing with the umpire. She also had a spat with UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone, who was present at the crease alongside Deepti Sharma. The square-leg umpire N Janani and UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma intervened to stop the exchange.

"Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain, Mumbai Indians, has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their team’s match against UP Warriorz at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday," WPL said in a release.

"Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the governing body added.

Mumbai Indians won the match after chasing down 151 with six wickets in hand. Hayley Matthews played a match-winning knock in the run-chase as she made 68 from 46 balls, while Nat-Sciver Brunt also played a decent hand, scoring 37 from 23 deliveries in the chase.

UP had earlier slammed 150 on the back of 33-ball 55 from Georgia Voll. Amelia Kerr starred with the ball as she took a fifer, the first in WPL 2025.

UP Warriorz' Playing XI:

Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI:

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia