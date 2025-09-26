Harmanpreet Kaur expects India to win ODI World Cup in 2025 Harmanpreet Kaur is confident India can win the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at home. Set to lead in her first World Cup as captain, she stressed learning from past defeats and focusing on confidence and enjoyment rather than pressure.

Dubai:

As India gears up to co-host the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is brimming with optimism, hoping to finally lead her team past the final hurdle. Having fallen short in the finals of the Asia Cup 2024, Commonwealth Games 2022, and the 2020 T20 World Cup, India are yet to clinch a major title under her leadership, but the captain believes this could be the year they rewrite history.

Ahead of the marquee ODI World Cup 2025, which is slated to begin on September 30, Harmanpreet emphasised the importance of mindset over past disappointments. She noted that the players have learned from the mistakes and expect to tick the right boxes this time to turn things around.

“No doubt we have been through these situations [losing the final] many times. We have been playing good cricket, and it's only about going with good confidence and doing the things the way our team is expecting from us. At the same time, we have been only talking about enjoying this moment rather than thinking [about] what happened in the past. We have learned a lot from our mistakes, and hopefully, this time, we will be on the other side,” Harmanpreet said at the captains' meet in Bengaluru.

Harmanpreet to lead first ODI World Cup

This tournament marks Harmanpreet’s fifth ODI World Cup but her first as captain. Leading India at home makes it even more special, as the veteran said. Adding to that, she mentioned not taking any extra pressure just because it's being played at home.

"Leading your country is always very special for any player, but leading your country in [an] ODI World Cup is even more special. On top of that, it is a home World Cup, so it's even more special. When I started playing, I never even thought I would get the opportunity to lead my country… it was only in a dream. The ODI World Cup is happening [in India] after 12 years, and I think it is going to be very amazing for all of us. It's all about not taking too much pressure,” she said.