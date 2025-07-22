Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the third Indian cricketer to name major milestone India captain Harmanpreet Kaur completed 4000 runs in women's ODIs. She became only the third Indian cricketer after Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana to reach the milestone. She also became the second slowest to do so.

Chester-Le-Street, England:

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the third Indian cricketer to complete 4000 runs in women’s ODIs. She reached the landmark in the third ODI against England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. With that, the 36-year-old became the 17th cricketer overall and third Indian behind Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana to complete 4000 runs in ODI cricket.

Nevertheless, she also became a part of the unwanted list by becoming the second slowest cricketer in terms of innings taken. Harmanpreet completed 4000 ODI runs in 129 innings, while only Heather Knight took longer, that is 140 innings.

More to follow..