Harleen Deol's maiden century, Pratika Rawal's all-round show lead India to ODI series win against West Indies

An impressive all-round show led the Indian women's cricket team to a dominant 115-run win over West Indies in the second ODI game in Vadodara on Tuesday, December 24. Harleen Deol registered her maiden international century to help India post their biggest-ever ODI total of 358 and then Priya Mishra picked 3 wickets to bowl out the Caribbean side to 243 and seal the three-match series.

After recording their biggest-ever ODI win against West Indies in the last match, the hosts continued their dominant run on Tuesday. The young all-rounder Pratika Rawal, who made her debut last week, scored 76 runs and also took two big wickets to announce her arrival at the international level.

In-form batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues also registered fifties each to contribute to India's biggest-ever ODI total against a full-time member nation. For the West Indies, captain Hayley Matthews fought back with a century of her own but lacked support from her teammates.

India vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI Scorecard

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Priya Mishra.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher.

