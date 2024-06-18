Haris Rauf breaks silence on his viral video of quarrel with fan after T20 World Cup 2024 fiasco

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Haris Rauf gets involved in an exchange with a fan.

Haris Rauf copped criticism for a video going viral on social media. The Pakistan pacer was seen having a heated argument with a fan in the USA and the video has hogged the limelight on social media.

In the viral video, Rauf can be seen almost coming to blows with a fan after getting provoked. Haris was walking with his wife in the hotel premises. But he had an exchange of words with a fan standing nearby, following which he charged towards him to almost coming to blows with him. The Pakistan pacer has now broken his silence on the video on social media.

In a post on X, Haris opened up on the incident. "I decided not to bring this up on social media, But now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," Haris wrote on X.

Notably, Mohammad Hafeez has also given his views on Rauf's incident. "Fans should know how to respect the boundaries between personal & professional life of a cricketer. These are basic ethics & a humble request," Hafeez wrote on X.

Pakistan ended their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with an early exit from the tournament. Despite being the finalists of the 2022 edition and semifinalists of the 2021 edition, the Green Shirts were knocked out in the group stage in 2024.

Babar Azam's team suffered defeats in their opening two matches against the USA and India, after which they were dependent on other results. As the USA's game against Ireland got washed out in Lauderhill, the 2009 champions got knocked out pretty early from the global tournament.

The Pakistan team managed to win its remaining two matches of the tournament against Canada and Ireland but they were always playing catch-up to the USA after their opening loss in the tournament. USA won two matches and one of their game ended in a no-result which confirmed their place in the next round.