Hardik Pandya uncertain for IPL 2024, Afghanistan series: Report

In a major update on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the star player is reportedly uncertain to be playing in the IPL 2024. Pandya, who suffered an ankle injury in World Cup 2023, is currently out of action from India's assignments. He was last seen in action during a game against Bangladesh in the World Cup and got injured in that clash.

Hardik was expected to recover before the Afghanistan T20I series but according to a report in PTI, the all-rounder is uncertain to be part of both - the T20I series and even for the IPL. The news agency quoted a BCCI source saying "There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL."

The all-rounder was recently appointed the captain of Mumbai Indians for the IPL, which brought an end to the legacy of Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the cash-rich league. Hardik also leads the Indian team in T20Is since Rohit's absence from the format. But since he has not been fit, Suryakumar Yadav has been India's T20I skipper. However, there is a major update on Surya too.

In another major blow for the Indian team, the world No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav is out of the Afghanistan T20I series. "Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won't be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks time. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL," the source added.

India are currently facing South Africa in an all-format series. The T20I series ended in a 1-1 stalemate while the visitors won the ODIs 2-1. The two teams will now lock horns in a two-match Test series, which begins on December 26 in Centurion.

