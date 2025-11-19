Hardik Pandya ruled out of ODI series against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah to be rested Hardik Pandya will miss India’s upcoming ODIs against South Africa as he recovers from a quadriceps injury, focusing on T20s ahead of next year’s World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be rested, with the senior player prioritising workload management.

New Delhi:

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30, as he continues his recovery from a quadriceps injury. With the T20 World Cup next year taking priority, Pandya is expected to concentrate solely on the shortest format in the interim.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai last September and subsequently missed the final against Pakistan. His rehabilitation has been carefully managed to ensure a safe return to play without risking further setbacks.

“Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pandya is expected to first prove his match fitness for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before featuring in the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand. The ODI format is being considered of lower priority for the Indian team’s senior players as the focus remains on preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah to be given break to manage workload

In line with workload management, India’s frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be rested from the three-match ODI series. The series against South Africa, followed by three ODIs against New Zealand, is seen as less critical in the build-up to the T20 showpiece.

Once the T20 World Cup concludes, the focus for India’s senior players, including Pandya, will shift toward the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle. Strategic rest and workload management are being prioritised to ensure players peak at the right time for major tournaments.