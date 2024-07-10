Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
Hardik Pandya loses top spot in ICC T20 all-rounder rankings; Indian bowlers also slip

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 144 runs and took 11 wickets in the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to become the no.1 ICC T20 all-rounder but slipped in the latest updated standings after being rested for the ongoing Zimbabwe tour.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2024 16:54 IST
Hardik Pandya in ICC T20 rankings
Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya during the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on June 29, 2024

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was dethroned from the ICC Men's T20 all-rounder rankings on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan T20 captain Wanindu Hasaragna and Hardik shared the top spot after the T20 World Cup 2024 but the Indian cricketer slipped to second position after being rested for the ongoing Zimbabwe tour.

Hardik's stay at the top lasted for only six days despite displaying impressive all-round skills in the recent World Cup in the USA and West Indies. The Indian vice-captain played a crucial role in the team's triumph with 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57 and with 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Hardik lost the top spot after losing nine ratings in the updated standings as Hasaranga maintained his 222 ratings. Australia's Marcus Stoinis kept his third position with 211 ratings ahead of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Shakib Al Hasan.

ICC Men's T20 All-rounder Rankings

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga - 222 ratings
  2. Hardik Pandya - 213 ratings
  3. Marcus Stoinis - 211 ratings
  4. Sikandar Raza - 208 ratings
  5. Shakib Al Hasan - 206 ratings
  6. Mohammad Nabi - 205 ratings

