Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green OFFICIALLY traded, IPL shares confirmation

After much confusion, Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green have been officially traded. The announcement comes from the IPL body, a day after the IPL player retention list was announced on Sunday.

"Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises. The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT’s debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year," IPL wrote in a statement.

"In a separate trade, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping INR 17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees," it added.

There were several reports doing the round of Hardik Pandya getting traded to MI ahead of the retention deadline on November 26. But as the lists from all the ten teams came on Sunday, Hardik was retained by Gujarat Titans. Hours after the completion of the retention show, reports re-emerged of Pandya being traded to MI. The new reports added that Cameron Green has been traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But there were no confirmations until the IPL body's statement on Monday.

The statement added that both trades have been done on the existing values of the players. Hardik was paid INR 15 Crore by GT in the last season, while Green earned INR 17.50 Crore from the previous season from MI. Moreover, GT have also confirmed Shubman Gill as their new captain following Pandya's departure.

Updated list of Mumbai Indians' players

Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Hardik Pandya (T)

Released Players: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen

Traded: Hardik Pandya (from GT), Cameron Green (to RCB)

