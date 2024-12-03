Harbhajan Singh predicts India's batting order for pink-ball Test in Adelaide against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma

India have a happy headache ahead of the second Test in Adelaide against Australia. It is a day-night Test and after beating the hosts in Perth convincingly, they will be keen on taking a 2-0 lead. In the meantime, the visitors will have to take a tough decision with two of their top-order batters available after missing the opening Test. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has given his opinion on the same while also predicting India's batting order in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma missed the Perth Test for the birth of his second child while Gill was injured. However, both players are set to return in Adelaide. While the latter is set to play at number three replacing Devdutt Padikkal, the Indian skipper's batting position is under the debate. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 201 runs in second innings in Perth with the former facing 250 deliveries across two outings. Rahul looked assured as well during his stay at the crease.

For the same reason, it is being debated now if the openers should change after doing so well in the previous outing. However, according to Harbhajan, the India captain might open or bat at number three. He reckons that Rohit shouldn't drop to number five or six in the batting line-up. "I don't see Rohit coming in at number five or six.

"Either Rohit will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with KL Rahul coming in at number three, or he will bat no later than number three. Number six for Rohit wouldn't be in the best interest of the team. Your top four in the batting order should be the four pillars and someone like Rohit at the top would only add greater fillip," Harbhajan told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

The second Test between India and Australia is set to commence on December 6 in Adelaide. The last time India played a day-night Test at this venue, they were bundled out for their lowest total in Tests - 36.