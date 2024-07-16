Harbhajan Singh apologises after furore over 'Tauba Tauba' video involving Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harbhajan, Raina and Yuvraj

Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have found themselves in cold waters after posting a video in which they were seen limping and holding their backs funnily with popular Bollywood number 'Tauba Tauba' running in the background. Harbhajan posted the reel on Instagram that didn't go down well with many and the cricketer had to take it down post massive criticism for allegedly mocking disabled people.

In fact, a police complaint was field by Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), against the three cricketers. The head of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) Ravi Chauhan revealed that he had a conversation with Harbhajan and spoke to him on how the video is hurting the people.

"I had myself spoken to Bhajji paaji after the video was uploaded and told him about possible consequences. Harbhajan understood the seriousness and kept his promise by deleting the video. I know him and understand that there was no intention to mock any physically challenged person but in this day and age of social media, it would always become sensitive issue," Chauhan said.

World Championship gold-medallist para shuttler Manasi Joshi came down hard on the cricketers stating that the video will only cause harm to young children with disabilities. "You don't know how much harm your behaviour can do and the appreciation you are getting from the people around, it's appalling to see. Wanted more responsibility from stars that you all are, please do not mock at the gait patterns of people with disabilities.

"This isn't fully. This reel of yours is going to encourage that it is ok to make fun of walking patterns of people with disabilities for a few laughs. More young children with disabilities will be bullied by using this reel," Manasi wrote on her Insta story. Following an uproar, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter on Monday evening clarifying that there was no intention to mock disabled people and they were just having fun. He also revealed that they were just funnily showing how they were feeling playing continuous cricket in the WCL 2024.

"Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of 'Tauba Tauba' on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community and this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days.

"SORE bodies. We are not trying to insult or offend anyone. Still if people think we have done something wrong. All I can say from my side SORRY to everyone. Please let's stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy," he wrote.