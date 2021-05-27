Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri! Cricket fraternity wishes Team India head coach as he turns 59

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri is celebrating is 59th birthday on Thursday (May 27). Shastri, who is a World Cup winner during his time as international cricketer in 1983, has been in his current stint as the head coach of the Indian team since 2017.

In his tenure as coach, India has remained at the top of the ICC Test Rankings and reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship earlier this year. The titular clash against New Zealand will take place between June 18-22 in Southampton.

Ravi Shastri's tenure also saw India reaching the semifinal of the World Cup in 2019.

The Indian head coach also oversaw an incredible rise of India's bowling department -- particularly in the Test format. He was in charge when India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, became the first Asian team to beat Australia in Australia in 2018.

The Indian team repeated the feat earlier this year, beating Australia 2-1 in the four-Test series.

As Shastri turns 59, the wishes have been pouring in for him.

India's premier wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day @RaviShastriOfc Sir. Wishing you lots of happiness in the years to come!"

The official account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished him.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer called Shastri the "champions of champions."

India's premier fast bowler Ishant Sharma wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! @RaviShastriOfc."