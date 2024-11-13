Gujarat Titans sign Parthiv Patel as assistant and batting coach ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parthiv Patel worked as a scout of Mumbai Indians before

Gujarat Titans have signed former India cricketer Parthiv Patel as their assistant and batting coach ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will join head coach Ashish Nehra in the support staff who is also his former India teammate.

Parthiv played 139 matches in the cash-rich league before last featuring in the 2019 edition of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Apart from RCB, he played for five other teams - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians - during his illustrious IPL career. Parthiv has won the IPL twice, both times with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2017.

As far as working behind the scenes is concerned, Parthiv Patel also served as a scout for Mumbai Indians and took up commentary after retirement as well. Meanwhile, GT has also confirmed that Nehra will continue to be their head coach for the upcoming season.

"We are thrilled to announce that former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has joined us as the Assistant and Batting Coach. Parthiv joins his former Indian teammate, Ashish Nehra, who continues as our head coach, creating a dynamic coaching duo for the Titans. Hailing from Ahmedabad, Parthiv’s deep game knowledge and experience will elevate our batting unit," the statement from the franchise read.

Here's a detailed look at Gujarat Titans' retentions and major releases ahead of auction

5 players retained: Rashid Khan (INR 18 crore), Shubman Gill (INR 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction: One

Players eligible for RTM: One capped player

Big players not retained: Mohammed Shami, David Miller