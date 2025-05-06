Gujarat Titans register third-lowest powerplay total of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans registered the third-lowest powerplay total in the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. They posted 29/1 after six overs. Mumbai, meanwhile, posted 155 runs in the first innings.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians hosted Gujarat Titans in match 55 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the hosts had a poor start to the match, as both openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton departed early. However, after their dismissals, things slightly changed in Mumbai’s favour. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch, and that brought the momentum back.

Jacks smacked 53 runs while Suryakumar made 35. However, things changed drastically after that. Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir flopped, registering a single-digit score and that put immense pressure on Mumbai. However, towards the end, Corbin Bosch played an important knock of 27 runs and courtesy of that, Mumbai registered 155 runs in the first innings.

When it came to the chase, Gujarat had an extremely slow start. Usually, the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan manages to launch a quick start, but against Mumbai, things got slightly complicated. Sudharsan departed early for five runs while Gill and Jos Buttler struggled heavily to get going. Nevertheless, the duo didn’t lose any wickets, which was key. They posted 29/1 after the powerplay, which is the third-lowest in IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 24/4 against Mumbai and Delhi Capitals’ 26/4 against the Pat Cummins-led side stand first and second, respectively.

Score Team Opponent Venue 24/4 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 26/4 Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 29/1 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Mumbai 30/3 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai 31/2 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai

Despite the slow start, Gujarat managed to stitch a comeback. Buttler and Gill built an important partnership to bail the visitors out. However, there was plenty of tension in the air due to the rain. Both teams were in contest due to the DRS rule but Gujarat had the things under control.