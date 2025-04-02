Gujarat Titans halt Royal Challengers Bengaluru's unbeaten run to hand them first loss of IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans registered their second win of the Indian Premier League 2025 as they handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru a drubbing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. GT chaded down 170 with ease to stop RCB from completing a hat-trick of wins.

RCB's homecoming didn't bring out the desired results that they wanted. The Rajat Patidar's side was unbeaten in both their opening two home games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings and looked for a hat-trick of wins. However, GT washed those hopes out with an easy win.

