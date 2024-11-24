Gujarat Titans beat PBKS and LSG to sign Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore in IPL 2025 mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jos Buttler struggled for form in the IPL 2024 but triggered a bidding war in the 2025 auction in Jeddah on November 24

Gujarat Titans broke the bank to sign the star English cricketer Jos Buttler in the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. The 2022 Indian Premier League champions overcame the intense bidding war to sign the wicketkeeper batter for Rs 15.75 crore.

The 34-year-old English star was among the first few names in the first set of marquee players to go under the hammer. Rajasthan Royals were the first ones to show their interest in Buttler but were joined by as many as five teams to trigger a mouth-watering bidding war.

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans stretched the bid for the IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner with the latter winning the signature for a sensational price of Rs 15.75 crore.

Jos Buttler in IPL 2024

After famously earning the IPL 2022 Orange Cap, England's white-ball captain struggled for consistency in the last two editions and was released by Rajasthan Royals after seven years of action.

In 2024, Buttler registered two match-winning centuries, including an unbeaten 107 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the joint record chase in tournament history. But he managed to score just 359 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 140.78.

With Sanju Samson and Dhurv Jurel available as wicketkeeper options, the Royals decided to part ways with Buttler ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Buttler remains the leading English run-getter in IPL history with 3582 runs in 106 innings. He also has 7 IPL hundreds to his names - the second-most after RCBian Virat Kohli.