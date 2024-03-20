IPL 2024: GT announce Mohammed Shami's replacement, MI add U19 World Cup hero for Madushanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, MUMBAI INDIANS Mohammed Shami and Kwena Maphaka.

Gujarat Titans have announced fast-bowler Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Mohammed Shami for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Notably, Mumbai Indians have roped in U19 World Cup star Kwena Maphaka for Dilshan Madushanka.

"Gujarat Titans (GT) named Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Mohd. Shami while Mumbai Indians (MI) added Kwena Maphaka to the squad as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Shami – the veteran Indian pacer – recently successfully underwent surgery for his right heel problem and is currently recovering. His replacement, Sandeep Warrier has so far played 5 IPL matches and will join GT for his base price of INR 50 Lac," the IPL governing body stated in a media statement.

The body also confirmed that Madushanka was ruled out of the tournament and South Africa's U19 World Cup hero Maphaha comes in his place. "Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out of TATA IPL 2024 due to an injury. Kwena Maphaka – the left-arm pacer – represented South Africa at the recently concluded ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup and was named the Player of the Tournament. He will join MI for his base price of INR 50 Lac," it added.

Sandeep Warrier has played five IPL matches - all for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2019 to 2021. He was roped in by the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023 but did not get a game for the franchise last year.

Kwena Maphaka - U19 World Cup sensation gets maiden IPL call-up

Meanwhile, South Africa's U19 World Cup sensation Maphaka has got his maiden IPL call-up. He was the Player of the Tournament in the global event at home as he took 21 wickets from just six matches at a mind-boggling average of 9.71. He was a nemesis for the batters with his deadly yorkers. Here is a video depicting his jaw-dropping bowling ability.