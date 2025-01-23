Gujarat's Siddharth Desai scripts Ranji Trophy history with a 9-wicket haul against Uttarakhand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Siddarth Desai ran through Uttarakhand's line-up registering a historic nine-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy match

Gujarat left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai ran riot in Ahmedabad in the sixth-round game in the ongoing Ranji Trophy against Uttarakhand, taking nine wickets in an innings. Vishal Jayswal denied Desai a historic feat of taking all 10 wickets in an innings but his 9/36 were the best figures by a Gujarat bowler in Ranji Trophy history as his side bowled out Uttarakhand for 111 on Day 1 of the match.

Siddharth Desai bettered Ashish Zaidi's figures of 9/45 to now have the third-best spell to his name in India's domestic red-ball competition after Uttarakhand chose to bat first. It didn't take time for Desai to begin the wickets procession as Uttarakhand lost the opener Priyanshu Khanduri in just the fifth over of the match. The leak had just begun as Desai took a couple of more wickets in the same over.

Avneesh Sudha and Shashwat Dangwal were the only ones to cross the 30 mark to help Uttarakhand stretch the score beyond 100. Desai kept taking wickets and was inching closer to not just equal Anshul Kamboj's record but even better it. However, Jaywal dismissed the final batter to fold Uttarakhand for 111.

Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history

10/49 - Anshul Kamboj (Haryana vs Kerala) - Rohtak, 2024

9/23 - Ankeet Chavan (Mumbai vs Punjab) - Wankhede, 2012

9/36 - Siddharth Desai (Gujarat vs Uttarakhand) - Ahmedabad, 2025

9/45 - Ashish Zaidi (UP vs Vidarbha) - Kanpur, 1999

9/52 - R Sanjay Yadav (Meghalaya vs Nagaland) - Sovima, 2019

Best bowling figures for Gujarat in Ranji Trophy

9/36 - Siddharth Desai (vs Uttarakhand) - Ahmedabad, 2025

8/31 - Rakesh Dhruv (vs Rajasthan) - Ahmedabad, 2012

8/40 - Chintan Gaja (vs Rajasthan) - Surat, 2017

Gujarat have won a couple of games and are in third place in the Elite Group B table and would want to jump ahead by taking a huge first-innings lead while Uttarakhand are in fifth place.