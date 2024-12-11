Gujarat Giants part ways with Mithali Raj ahead of WPL auction

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mithali Raj

Gujarat Giants and Mithali Raj have mutually parted way ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for the 2025 edition. For the unversed, Mithali served as a mentor and advisor of the franchise in the first two editions of the top T20 league in Women's cricket. However, the two parties had signed the three-year contract and it was terminated within two years itself with Mithali taking up a new assignment with the Andhra Cricket Association recently.

Moreover, the Giants finished at the bottom of the points table in the first two seasons of WPL as well. In another development, Nooshin Al Khadeer has also opted to not renew her contract with the franchise as a bowling coach. She is currently the head coach of the India Under-19 Women's team that will feature in the World Cup next year from January 18 to February 2.

Gujarat Giants are expected to announce their replacements on Thursday (December 12), three days before the WPL auction, according to Cricbuzz. Meanwhile, the franchise is expected to continue with head coach Michael Kinger and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson in their respective roles at least for the upcoming season.

Gujarat Giants retained players ahead of WPL 2025 auction

Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh

Gujarat Giants released players ahead of WPL 2025 auction

Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu

Purse left with Gujarat Giants ahead of WPL 2025 auction

Rs 4.4 crore

Having finished at the bottom in the last two editions, Gujarat Giants will be keen on securing some top players at the auction. The franchise has the maximum purse left among all five teams and have a chance to pick some of the best international players who will be under the hammer at the auction on Sunday (December 15).