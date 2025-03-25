GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match The 2022 champions Gujarat Titans with a new setup like most of the other teams will play the last of the campaign openers for a side against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Punjab Kings have the old duo returning in Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting and hope to recreate the DC magic.

The last two teams remaining not to play a single match in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25 in search of two points and a good start. Two teams, who were certainly in everyone's top four after the auction, have a new setup, some marquee signings and a lot of it going for them but can they negotiate the trials and tribulations of a long tournament and get their combination right as early as possible?

Titans have a solid first XI having added the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Glenn Phillips to the side but it is their middle order of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia with one of Phillips or Sherfane Rutherford that could be the clincher for the 2022 champions. The bowling will take care of itself and so will for the Punjab Kings with Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Kuldeep Sen part of the bowling stocks.

Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting have rejoined the forces together after three seasons as captain-coach and will be keen to take it forward with the Punjab Kings. They have the players after a good auction but now it's up to them to perform and change the franchise's fortunes in the tournament.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 5, GT vs PBKS

Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Shahrukh Khan (c), Rashid Khan, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Mahipal Lomror/Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera/Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal