GT vs CSK Pitch Report: How will the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play?

Ahmedabad :

Chennai Super Kings head into a crucial clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad knowing there is little room left for error in their IPL 2026 campaign. Another defeat will shut the door on their playoff ambitions and extend a worrying trend for one of the league’s most decorated franchises.

The five-time champions remain mathematically alive in the race for the top four, but the path ahead is narrow. A victory over Gujarat is essential, while several other results elsewhere must also fall in their favour for them to remain in contention. The uncertainty surrounding their position marks a sharp contrast to the standards Chennai maintained for most of their IPL history.

Before lifting their fifth title in 2023, Chennai had failed to reach the playoffs only twice across 14 seasons. Recent campaigns, however, have exposed vulnerabilities within the side. Squad imbalance after the mega auction and a series of injuries has left them struggling to find consistency throughout the season.

The atmosphere around the camp reflected that frustration following their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk earlier this week. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad addressed the supporters after the loss and acknowledged the difficult campaign while attempting to look ahead.

Standing in their way now is a Gujarat Titans side that has once again established itself among the IPL’s most reliable teams. The 2022 champions have qualified for the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and continue to demonstrate the stability that once defined Chennai’s own dominance in the competition.

Shubman Gill’s side may not have generated the same noise as some of the league’s more explosive batting units, but their effectiveness has been difficult to ignore. Gill and Sai Sudharsan have both crossed the 500-run mark this season, providing a consistent platform at the top of the order.

Their bowling attack has matched that efficiency. Gujarat currently have multiple bowlers among the leading wicket-takers of the season and is expected to trouble the CSK batters tonight.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium assists both the batting and bowling units. It remains true throughout the course of the match. So far, Gujarat have won four out of six matches in the venue, two batting first and twice while chasing. Hence, the toss is not expected to play a huge role. Anything above 200 runs could decide the match.

Also Read: