GT full squad for IPL 2025 after mega auction, Buttler-Rabada top picks, Siraj-Coetzee new bowlers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans were one of the busiest teams at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Jos Buttler was their first pick at the event securing his services for Rs 15.75 crore and then also bagged Mohammed Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore. Their director of cricket Vikram Solanki even expressed satisfaction at their performance at the auction table after the opening day.

With Ashish Nehra as their head coach, the franchise concentrated on the Indian talent, especially in the domestic circuit, to make further buys as they picked Prasidh Krishna and a few uncapped players. On the second day, Washington Sundar was their biggest pick as they splurged 3.2 crore for him. Surprisingly, the franchise also spent 2.6 crore for Sherfane Rutherford.

Sai Kishore was their RTM pick as they secured him for Rs 2 crore while Gurnoor Brar was one of their underrated picks for more than 1 crore. Looking at their squad, it looks certain that Shubman Gill will open the innings alongside Jos Buttler with Sai Sudarshan at number three. However, their middle-order looks thin with Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia being the only notable names.

But when it comes to their bowling attack, the Titans seem to be the strongest with Kagiso Rabada and Siraj sharing the new ball while Harshal Patel is the death bowler. Gerald Coetzee is also one more pace bowler in the squad while Arshad Khan is the Indian pacer who can fill in whenever needed. Overall, the Titans performed well at the auction barring one of the middle-order issues which they tried to address but couldn't get the satisfactory player for the slot.

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2025

Retained Players - Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Players bought in the auction - Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat