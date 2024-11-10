Gqeberha Weather Report, IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Will rain hamper second game of series at St George's Park?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Groundstaff rushes to cover the pitch at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Team India have set their sights on taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the ongoing four-match series as they gear up to take on South Africa in the second T20I at St. George's Park on Sunday, November 10. The Men in Blue are going to play only their second T20I game at the venue.

Their first fixture at St. George's Park in Gqeberha came on December 12 last year and had to suffer a five-wicket loss at the hands of South Africa. Though the visitors do not have pleasant memories of playing at the venue, their blazing form can very well help them secure a 2-0 lead.

India are unlikely to make any changes after their commanding victory at Kingsmead in Durban. All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma as he hasn't scored a fifty since his century against Zimbabwe in July.

Gqeberha Weather Report for 2nd T20I between South Africa and India

Weather gods are likely to play spoilsport during the second match of the series in Gqeberha. As per Accuweather, there is a 49% chance of rain in Gqeberha at 4 PM local time and it is likely to mount to 63% at 6 PM. The match is likely to conclude by 7:30 local time and the weather forecast shows that there is a 40% chance of showers at that point in time.

South Africa T20I squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

India T20I squad for South Africa series:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.