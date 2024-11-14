Goa duo of Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar shatter all-time Ranji Trophy partnership record

Follow us on Image Source : BCCIDOMESTIC/X Goa cricketers Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar during the Ranji Trophy match in Porvorim on November 14, 2024

In a record-breaking day in Ranji Trophy history on Thursday, Goa cricketers Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar entered the history books with memorable knocks against Arunachal Pradesh. The duo shattered the record for the highest partnership in tournament history as Goa posted their biggest-ever innings total.

After bowling out Arunachal Pradesh to just 84 on Day 1, Goa managed to post a mammoth total of 727 for 2 on Day 2 at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. Kashyap Balke scored 300* off just 269 balls and Snehal Kauthankar smashed an unbeaten 314 runs in just 215 balls, triggering an unbeaten 606-run stand for the third wicket, the highest-ever partnership record for any wickets in Ranji Trophy's rich history.

The duo broke Maharashtra's Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne's previous partnership record of 594* runs against Delhi in 2016.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in the Ranji Trophy

Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar (Goa) - 606* for 3rd wicket vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2024 Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne (Maharashtra) - 594* for 3rd wicket vs Delhi in 2016 Sagar Jogiyani and Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra) - 539 for 3rd wicket vs Gujarat in 2012 Sakibul Gani and Babul Kumar (Bihar) - 538 for 4th wicket vs Mizoram in 2022

Meanwhile, Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar's heroics also led Goa to their highest-ever innings total of 727 in first-class cricket. Goa's previous highest team total came during the 2023-24 season when they posted a total of 618 for 7 against Chandigarh in Porvorim.

More to follow...