GMR Group sponsors inaugural edition of Delhi Premier League in bid to promote budding talent in India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Premier League.

New Delhi, August 19, 2024 – GMR Group - a leading global infrastructure conglomerate and a prominent player in the sports sector, today proudly announced its sponsorship of the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20.

This sponsorship underscores GMR’s enduring commitment to the growth of cricket in India, particularly at the grassroots level. The league, which will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, is organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association, a body known for its cricketing excellence and rich legacy in the sport.

The Delhi Premier League T20, featuring six men's teams and four women's teams representing different regions of Delhi, is set to become a major event on the Indian cricket calendar.

Cricket icon Virender Sehwag has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador, further elevating the profile of the league. GMR Group’s involvement in the DPL T20 is a natural extension of its deep-rooted association with sports.

Image Source : GMR GROUPGMR Group.

The Group owns the Delhi Capitals, one of the top-performing teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and has been instrumental in nurturing cricket talent through various initiatives.

By sponsoring the DPL T20, GMR is taking another significant step in promoting cricket at the grassroots level, providing a platform for emerging talent to shine on a national stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Satyam Trivedi, CEO - GMR Sports said, "Our sponsorship of the Delhi Premier League T20 is more than just a partnership; it’s a commitment to the future of cricket in India. At GMR, we believe in the power of sports to bring about positive change, and the DPL T20 aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering talent and promoting sportsmanship.

"This league is not only a celebration of Delhi’s cricketing heritage but also a beacon for young cricketers aspiring to reach new heights. We are proud to support this initiative and look forward to witnessing the growth of cricket in the region."

The Delhi Premier League T20 will feature some of the most talented cricketers from across the country, with teams including Purani Dilli -6, South Delhi Supertarz, Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, West Delhi Lions and North Delhi Strikers competing for the championship.

On the women’s side, South Delhi Superstars, Central Delhi Queens, North Delhi Strikers, and East Delhi Riders will showcase the rising stars of women’s cricket. The league’s matches will be broadcast in partnerships with JIO Cinema and Sports 18, ensuring widespread coverage and accessibility.

The Delhi Premier League T20 is poised to be a milestone in Indian cricket, with GMR Group playing a pivotal role in its success. The association with the league will not only boost the development of cricket at the grassroots level but also reinforce GMR’s position as a key player in the global sports arena.

GMR Sports, a division of GMR Group, is dedicated to the development and promotion of sports in India. Beyond its ownership of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, GMR Sports is involved in various sports initiatives, focusing on nurturing talent, building world-class infrastructure, and promoting sports at all levels.

GMR Sports aims to create a lasting impact on Indian sports, helping to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse.