Glenn Phillips gives his verdict on impact player rule ahead of MI clash Star Gujarat Titans batter Glenn Phillips took centre stage and gave his opinion on the impact player rule in the IPL. He also talked about the rule of BCCI banning players who opt out of the tournament after being bought in the auction.

Gujarat Titans are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in their upcoming IPL clash. Both sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29 in game 9 of the tournament. It is interesting to note that Gujarat Titans will be coming into the game on the back of a loss, whereas Chennai Super Kings will be coming into the game after a win in their previous game.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, Gujarat Titans’ star player Glenn Phillips took centre stage and talked about a variety of topics. One of the topics that he touched upon was the impact player rule. With many players talking about the rule in recent weeks, Phillips revealed that he was still undecided over it and opined that neither is he in favour of it, nor is he against the rule.

"I’m neither here nor there for it. It definitely allows a lineup to do different things. But I do feel like there could be an issue at some stage with all-rounders losing out and not being so prevalent, which then obviously has an impact on international game, international T20s, international one days," Phillips told PTI.

"So, obviously, the impact player rule is working at the moment, but then they could very well have another rule that comes in and go off with the impact player rule and bring another entertainment element into the game," the New Zealand all-rounder said.

Furthermore, the Black Caps’ star came in support of the BCCI for suspending players who backed out of the IPL after being bought in the IPL auction. "At the end of the day, they warned people, if you come in and you decide to go, that they knew about the rules to start. If the rules weren’t there, I think it would be a bit harsh, but the rule is there," Phillips said.