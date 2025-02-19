Glenn Phillips defies gravity, takes exceptional catch in Champions Trophy opener: WATCH Star New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips had an exceptional moment in the field as he took an unbelievable catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan.

The Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off in incredible fashion. The season opener saw Pakistan take on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. The game saw New Zealand come in to bat first and put in an excellent performance.

The Black Caps posted a total of 320 runs in the first innings of the game, and as the Men in Green aimed to chase down the mammoth target, it was New Zealand's Glenn Phillips who stole the show.

After a knock of 61 runs in 39 deliveries in the first innings, Glenn Phillips exceptional show in the field grabbed headlines. In the 10th over of the second innings, Mohammad Rizwan hoped to build a good partnership with Babar Azam. Looking to play a cut shot against Will O'Rouke, Rizwan connected well with the ball. However, Phillips' unbelievable diving effort saw the star Pakistan batter depart. The 28-year-old dove and took a stunning one-handed catch, which left everyone in the stadium stunned.

Rizwan had hoped to play a crucial role as Pakistan looked to chase down the mammoth target. However, the early wicket of their star batter cost the Men in Green heavily. The clip of Phillips' catch has been going viral all over social media. After Rizwan's dismissal, the Black Caps continued to pile on the pressure against Pakistan.

In the first innings, the centuries by Tom Latham and Will Young saw the side post a mammoth total of 320 runs. Furthermore, the Black Caps managed to follow up their brilliance with the bat with a just as exceptional performance with the ball. Pakistan opened with Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, where Shakeel departed for just six runs. Mohammad Rizwan added three runs on the board alongside Fakhar Zaman, who scored 24. In the end, Pakistan were bundled out for just 260 runs in the second innings as New Zealand won the Champions Trophy opener by 60 runs.