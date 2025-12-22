Glenn McGrath analyses reason behind England's 14-year Test drought in Australia Glenn McGrath believes England’s 14-year Test drought in Australia is due to mentality, not ability. He feels players focus too much on conditions and pressure off the field, hurting performances as England trail 3-0 in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26.

Melbourne:

It’s been 14 years since England last registered a Test win on Australian soil. This time too, nothing has gone as per plan, as the side is already 3-0 down, with two more Tests remaining. Ahead of the ongoing Ashes, Ben Stokes’ side arrived with plenty of promise and the hope of finally winning back the urn after 10 years. However, reality struck soon as England lost the Ashes in only 11 days, which is the joint-quickest in history.

Notably, the build-up for the Ashes was pretty intense as England’s former pacer Stuart Broad claimed that Australia looked weakest on paper in 15 years. However, the Pat Cummins-led side had no problem beating England rather quickly, who Broad thought claimed to be their best squad in 15 years.

So, what’s going wrong time and again? Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath analysed the situation, stating that the issue lies in the mentality. He noted that the ability of the players wasn’t doubted but their attitude off the field might have cost them yet another Ashes.

“If this long winless streak is not down to ability, it must be down to mentality. So often, I hear the English talk up how difficult it is to come to Australia. Not just what happens on the field, but everything that goes on away from cricket,” McGrath wrote on the BBC.

“It's all about getting sledged in the airport, or in restaurants. England players talk about having to take on the entire country, rather than just the Australia team. There is so much discussion about the conditions in Australia - the pitches and the heat,” he added.

Two more games remaining

England would be eager to win the remaining two matches to show their potential in the format. More so, as their away record in Test cricket hasn’t been any good. They have been humbled in India, Pakistan and Australia, which isn’t good enough and this might put captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum under tremendous pressure. A couple of wins might very well save their job, if it isn’t at risk already.