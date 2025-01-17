Gerald Coetzee added to South Africa's long list of injuries ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gerald Coetzee

South Africa's bowling stocks have been hit yet again with Gerald Coetzee sustaining a hamstring niggle. He was left out of the playing XI of Joburg Super Kings against Pretoria Capitals in SA20 and according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the fast bowler has an issue with his hamstring and his participation in SA20 is in doubt for the next few weeks.

Coetzee's fitness issues are a huge concern for South Africa as he was set to be named as a replacement for Anrich Nortje in their Champions Trophy squad. For the unversed, Nortje has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. After missing the international summer, Coetzee had just returned from a groin injury.

South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter who is also the only selector had clearly said that Coetzee missed out on a place due to Nortje. If Coetzee also doesn't get fit in time, he must dig deep to name a replacement. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder are already part of the squad. 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch and Ottneil Baartman are among the only pacers available in the reserves currently. Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Daryn Dupavillon are all injured and are unlikely to return to action anytime soon.

South Africa have been clubbed in group B in the Champions Trophy alongside England, Australia and Afghanistan. They will start their campaign on February 21 against Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. Having already made it to the WTC Final, the Proteas will be hoping of a good show in Champions Trophy as well but injuries at this point are not helping them either.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.