Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Gerald Coetzee added to South Africa's long list of injuries ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Gerald Coetzee added to South Africa's long list of injuries ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The ongoing edition of SA20 is proving to be troublesome for South Africa. After Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee suffered a hamstring niggle. He is playing for Joburg Super Kings in SA20 but was left out of the clash against Pretoria Capitals.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 13:12 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 13:12 IST
Champions Trophy
Image Source : GETTY Gerald Coetzee

South Africa's bowling stocks have been hit yet again with Gerald Coetzee sustaining a hamstring niggle. He was left out of the playing XI of Joburg Super Kings against Pretoria Capitals in SA20 and according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the fast bowler has an issue with his hamstring and his participation in SA20 is in doubt for the next few weeks.

Coetzee's fitness issues are a huge concern for South Africa as he was set to be named as a replacement for Anrich Nortje in their Champions Trophy squad. For the unversed, Nortje has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. After missing the international summer, Coetzee had just returned from a groin injury.

South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter who is also the only selector had clearly said that Coetzee missed out on a place due to Nortje. If Coetzee also doesn't get fit in time, he must dig deep to name a replacement. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder are already part of the squad. 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch and Ottneil Baartman are among the only pacers available in the reserves currently. Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Daryn Dupavillon are all injured and are unlikely to return to action anytime soon.

South Africa have been clubbed in group B in the Champions Trophy alongside England, Australia and Afghanistan. They will start their campaign on February 21 against Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. Having already made it to the WTC Final, the Proteas will be hoping of a good show in Champions Trophy as well but injuries at this point are not helping them either.

Related Stories
Ash Gardner becomes second player in WODIs to score ton at No.6 or lower, achieves special double

Ash Gardner becomes second player in WODIs to score ton at No.6 or lower, achieves special double

U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch on TV and streaming in India?

U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch on TV and streaming in India?

‘Cover notebooks with brown papers’ - Memes go viral after BCCI’s new player guidelines

‘Cover notebooks with brown papers’ - Memes go viral after BCCI’s new player guidelines

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement