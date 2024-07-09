Gautam Gambhir roped in as new head coach of Indian team, Jay Shah confirms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir has been officially named as India's new head coach, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday. Gambhir replaces outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid in the post.

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," Jay Shah confirmed on social media.

"His clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," he added.

Gambhir was touted to take over the role from Dravid. He was among the only two applicants alongside WV Raman for the post. He was interviewed for the job last month by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee and was believed to be the only candidate in contention for the top role.

