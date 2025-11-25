Gabba Test could finish in 2 days as well, Sheffield Shield game indicates another early finish in Ashes Shield players warn the Brisbane pitch and pink ball could produce another rapid Test, with twilight swings causing frequent collapses. Curator promises balance, while Australia look to extend their lead in the five-match series.

Brisbane:

Concerns are growing over the pitch conditions for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, with several domestic players and former cricketers warning that the day-night match could be heavily dictated by the pink ball and may even mirror the two-day finish seen in Perth. The recent Sheffield Shield fixture at the Gabba, also played under lights, has intensified those worries after lasting only three days and featuring multiple sudden collapses.

Queensland won that match comfortably, chasing just 32 after dismissing Victoria for 143 in the second innings. Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett, who claimed five wickets, said the decisive moments repeatedly arrived during the evening period.

“Just on twilight the pink ball talks a little bit more and the game goes through massive ebbs and flows. You see wickets falling in clumps. You’ve got to stay in it and make the most of that middle session. If the Test wicket is like the one we just played on it will be a really good cricket wicket. We got a result in three days but when you bat well you get rewarded and if you bowl well it’s the same,” Bartlett said to the press.

Pitch curator reacts to the concerns

Victoria experienced those abrupt swings firsthand, tumbling from strong positions twice. First from 158 for 2 to 237 for 7, then from 114 for 3 to 143 all out. The unpredictability of the surface has put curator David Sundarski under the spotlight, though he remained guarded when speaking about the strip being prepared.

“All indications are that there is a bit of heat around. The wicket will dry out a lot quicker so you’ve got to make sure you keep enough moisture in it to last five days,” he said. “The aim is to provide a wicket where all players get a chance to perform their skills so hopefully all facets of the game come into the match,” he added.

Queensland batter Matt Renshaw also flagged the challenging twilight phase, saying it can feel as though every delivery carries a threat.

“While batting it feels like you can get a ball with your name on it at some point, but I think it will be a pretty similar wicket to what we have normally had at the Gabba,” he said. “We saw the pink-ball Test a few years ago when West Indies were touring and it swung around at times and was also nice for batting,” he added.