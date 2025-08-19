From West Delhi Cricket Academy to Sonnet Cricket Club: List of top cricket academies in Delhi

Cricket in India is no less than a religion. The emotions when India lift the World Cups have been unparalleled to any other feeling for the cricket fans. The losses bring pain as the fans are deeply connected with cricket and players.
Once, if not more, almost every kid has dreamt of becoming a cricketer in India. They see players in action, make them their idols, and pick up the bats and balls to try their luck in the sport. Some do become, some change their goals.
Kids flock to the cricket academies to train among the watchful eyes of coaches and hone their skills in their bid to play for India one day. Former cricketers have also taken the initiative in this regard and have launched their own academies, which have pulled the budding cricketers to enter the arena of cricket and realise their dreams.
There have been several academies launched by former cricketers, like the Sehwag Cricket Academy in Jhajjar and Delhi NCR, which was founded by Virender Sehwag. Former cricketers Madan Lal and late Bishan Singh Bedi also have their academies by the names Madan Lal Cricket Academy and the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust, respectively.
There are some academies where renowned cricketers have trained. The West Delhi Cricket Academy in Paschim Vihar was the training ground for India legend Virat Kohli, while the Sonnet Cricket Club has churned out many famous cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra and Rishabh Pant. Notably, the Sonnet Club was asked to vacate the Venkateswara College two years back in May.
Here is a list of 10 famous cricket academies in Delhi:
- Sehwag Cricket Academy in Jhajjar & Delhi NCR - Founded by Virender Sehwag.
- Madan Lal Cricket Academy in Siri Fort Sports Complex, Delhi - Run by former Indian cricketer Madan Lal.
- DDCA Cricket Academy at Arun Jaitley Stadium - Official Delhi & District Cricket Association academy.
- West Delhi Cricket Academy in Paschim Vihar, Delhi - Founded by Virat Kohli's mentor Rajkumar Sharma.
- Sonnet Cricket Club - Produced cricketers like Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant, and Virender Sehwag.
- National School of Cricket in Pitampura, Delhi
- LB Shastri Cricket Academy at Khalsa College Ground, Delhi
- Dronacharya Cricket Foundation in Hudson Lane, Delhi - Operated by Dronacharya Awardee coach Gurcharan Singh.
- Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust at Siri Fort, Delhi – Founded by the legendary spinner late Bishan Singh Bedi.
- Ramakant Achrekar Cricket Academy (Delhi Branch)