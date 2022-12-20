From ENG's T20 WC triumph to SL's Asia Cup win, rewinding key moments in International cricket in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rewinding key moments in International cricket in 2022

2022 is days away from bidding goodbye. The year featured numerous cricketing competitions and some teams achieved history on the International stage. From England & Sri Lanka's win to players' achievements & retirements, cricket fans witnessed some bittersweet moments in 2022. As the world moves to 2023, we bring you some of those moments to remember.

1. England became double champions: The England team created history in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Jos Buttler's side became the first and only team to hold both ODI and T20I World Cup at the same time. The three lions defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne and lifted the trophy after winning the 2019 ODI World Cup.

2. Sri Lanka became Asian Kings: In a big surprise in Asia's continental competition, Sri Lanka outclassed both India and Pakistan to claim the Asia Cup 2022. After losing the opening game against Afghanistan, Dasun Shanka's side made a sensational comeback. They defeated India and Pakistan in the Super four stage. The islanders then got the better of Pakistan again in the final and won by 23 runs to win their 6th Asia Cup.

3. Kane Williamson, Joe Root step down; Morgan retires: In some bitter moments for International cricket fans, star players Kane Williamson and Joe Root stepped away from Test captaincy. After a string of poor outings in Test cricket, Root and Williamson relinquished their Test captaincy. Also, England's 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan bid goodbye to International Cricket.

4. England whitewash Pakistan: The England cricket team, who toured Pakistan for the first time since 2005 created history. Ben Stokes' side inflicted the first-ever 3-0 Test series whitewash on Pakistan. Stokes and Brendon McCullum's duo received huge praise for their daring and aggressive approach. England won the first match by 74 runs, the second outing by 26 runs and the final outing by 8 wickets.

5. James Anderson achieves humungous feat: England's veteran star James Anderson also achieved a mammoth feat in the series against Pakistan. 40-year-old pacer Anderson overtook India's legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, in the tally of most wickets in International cricket. Anderson achieved the feat in the first Test of the three-match series. He is currently on the third spot in the all-time list of most wickets in cricket. Anderson has 962 wickets, while Kumble has 956. Muralidaran (1347) and Warne (1001) are on the top.

