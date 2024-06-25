Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
Frank Duckworth, statistician who co-invented DLS method in cricket, dies aged 82

English statisticians Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis invented the Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS) to determine the potential revised target in rain-hit cricket matches, which was implied by the ICC as a standard method in 2021.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2024 18:42 IST
Frank Duckworth of DLS method
Image Source : GETTY Frank Duckworth during the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on October 5, 2010

Frank Duckworth, one of the minds behind the famous DLS method in cricket, died at the age of 82 last Friday, June 21. The English statistician famously invented the Duckworth-Lewis System with Tony Lewis in 1997 which was adapted as a standard measure to determine revised targets in the rain-hit cricket matches by the ICC in 2001. 

The DLS method was invented in the recent game in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 where Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs in Kingstown to reach the semifinals on Monday, June 24. 

More to follow...

