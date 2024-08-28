Dawid Malan, former World No 1 T20I batter, announces retirement from international cricket at 37

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dawid Malan, who was once the No.1 ranked T20 batter in the world, has announced his international retirement at the age of 37

Dawid Malan, the former World No.1 batter in T20Is, has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 37. Malan, who last played for England in the ODI World Cup in 2023 in India, will end his career with 4,416 runs in 114 matches across three formats. Malan enjoyed a terrific run in the shortest format with the bat, having reigned supreme at the top of the rankings for the longest time and won the T20 World Cup 2022 with England, however, wasn't able to match his consistency in the other two formats.