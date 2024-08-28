Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Dawid Malan, former World No 1 T20I batter, announces retirement from international cricket at 37

Dawid Malan, former World No 1 T20I batter, announces retirement from international cricket at 37

England batter Dawid Malan, who last played an international match in 2023 in the ODI World Cup in India, has announced his retirement. Malan, who was once a top-ranked T20 batter for the longest time, will end his career with 4,416 runs for England across three formats in 114 matches.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2024 14:41 IST
Dawid Malan, who was once the No.1 ranked T20 batter in the
Image Source : GETTY Dawid Malan, who was once the No.1 ranked T20 batter in the world, has announced his international retirement at the age of 37

Dawid Malan, the former World No.1 batter in T20Is, has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 37. Malan, who last played for England in the ODI World Cup in 2023 in India, will end his career with 4,416 runs in 114 matches across three formats. Malan enjoyed a terrific run in the shortest format with the bat, having reigned supreme at the top of the rankings for the longest time and won the T20 World Cup 2022 with England, however, wasn't able to match his consistency in the other two formats.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement