Former spin all-rounder named India's interim bowling coach for Sri Lanka tour

Indian cricket team will begin their Sri Lanka tour with three T20I matches starting on July 27 with a new captain and new head coach at the helm. Suryakumar Yadav was named to lead India in the shortest form after Rohit Sharma's retirement after T20 World Cup 2024 glory last month.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2024 19:53 IST
Sairaj Bahutule India's bowling coach
Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players during the T20 World Cup 2024 game in Barbados on June 29, 2024

The former Indian cricketer Sairaj Bahutule will reportedly join India's senior men team's support staff for the upcoming white-ball tour to Sri Lanka. The spin all-rounder is currently associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will join the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff as an interim bowling coach for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. 

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the BCCI has finalised Bahutule's name for the bowling coach role ahead of the former South African cricketer Morne Morkel. Bahutule will join T Dilip, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as India's coaching staff for the six white-ball matches against Sri Lanka.

Bahutule, 51, played two Tests and eight ODIs for India and took over 800 wickets in domestic cricket. His spin expertise will definitely prove beneficial to the Indian team on Sri Lanka's turning spin-friendly wickets. 

More to follow...

