Former spin all-rounder named India's interim bowling coach for Sri Lanka tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players during the T20 World Cup 2024 game in Barbados on June 29, 2024

The former Indian cricketer Sairaj Bahutule will reportedly join India's senior men team's support staff for the upcoming white-ball tour to Sri Lanka. The spin all-rounder is currently associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will join the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff as an interim bowling coach for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the BCCI has finalised Bahutule's name for the bowling coach role ahead of the former South African cricketer Morne Morkel. Bahutule will join T Dilip, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as India's coaching staff for the six white-ball matches against Sri Lanka.

Bahutule, 51, played two Tests and eight ODIs for India and took over 800 wickets in domestic cricket. His spin expertise will definitely prove beneficial to the Indian team on Sri Lanka's turning spin-friendly wickets.

