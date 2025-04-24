Former Pakistan star cricketer aims to play IPL in 2026, says he will be eligible Former Pakistan international Mohammad Amir has expressed the desire to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The pacer will be eligible for a UK visa later in the year and is hoping to utilise that to play in the IPL.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir expressed his desire to play Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2026. His wife Narjis Khatun is a citizen of the United Kingdom, and the pacer is hoping to get a UK passport before 2026 and name himself in the auction. In the past, all-rounder Azhar Mahmood also managed to earn a contract in a similar fashion. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have banned Pakistan internationals from participating in the IPL, but players with visas from any other country are welcome.

Amir has previously expressed the desire to feature in the cash-rich league and he once again made it public by stating that he will have the opportunity to play in it next season. However, the 33-year-old has doubts about whether any team would pick him for the tournament.

“Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I'll definitely play in the IPL. I'm saying this openly. But if I don't get a chance, then I will play in the PSL. By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” Amir told Geo News.

Clarifying it further, Amir stated that the IPL and PSL won’t clash next year. 2025 was an exception due to the Champions Trophy. He also remains cautious about a possible ban for pulling out of either of the tournaments in the midway and noted that he will play for the team that picks him first.

“I don't think IPL and PSL will clash next year. Because this year, the ICC Champions Trophy was everything. If I get picked in PSL first, then I can't pull off, as I will be banned from the tournament. If I get picked in IPL first, then I can't pull out from that league as well. Now, it depends on which league I get picked in first. If the IPL auction happens first and I get picked, then I can't pull off and will not play in the PSL. And if the PSL draft takes place first, and I get picked, then I can't pull out from the tournament,” he added.